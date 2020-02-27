Kane Brown visited the set of the Today show on Thursday morning (Feb. 27), and he performed a tear-jerking song titled "For My Daughter" that he wrote as a promise to his baby girl, Kingsley Rose.

Brown performed the poignant song in a very simple arrangement, seated on a stool and accompanied by an acoustic guitarist and one other musician. The lyrics are a solemn vow to his daughter that he will always be the father to her that his father never was to him.

"They say dads are supposed to shape you / In a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid / They say history repeats itself, but I guess that's up to me / I grew up without a dad so I'm gonna be the best one I can be / Yeah I'm gonna be a dad and I'm gonna be the best one I can be," the lyrics to "For My Daughter" state.

"My dad's been in prison since '96," Brown explained to the show's hosts in a brief interview. "So I kinda grew up without a dad. So I knew that whenever I had a daughter, I was always gonna be there for her, and just be the best I could be."

The 26-year-old budding country superstar married his wife, Katelyn, in October of 2018, and they welcomed their daughter in October of 2019. He shared the new song with fans via social media shortly after.

Brown has just returned from the European leg of his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour, and he is set to commence the North American leg on Feb. 29 with a show in Atlantic City. Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson are joining Brown on the road as his opening acts, and the singer plans to bring his wife and daughter along on some of the dates.