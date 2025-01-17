Here Are the Lyrics to Kane Brown’s New Song, ‘Gorgeous’

Kane Brown dropped a new single just after midnight on Friday, Jan. 17. "Gorgeous" is a doting love letter to his wife Katelyn Brown, and the lyrics find the country singer gushing over her beauty.

But it's not just the outward looks he's talking about.

While he believes she is an 11 out of 10 from her head to her toes, Brown sees how gorgeous Katelyn is on the inside. He admires her heart and her mind and the beauty in her character.

"Gorgeous" hails from Brown's forthcoming The High Road album. The project is scheduled to arrive on Friday, Jan. 24, and he'll be in studio with Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights that night for an album release party.

Here Are Kane Brown's "Gorgeous" Lyrics:

Verse:

If looks could kill, I'd be six deep / Girl, you're drop dead, you got me droppin' to my knees / You're eleven out of ten from your head down to your feet / Yeah, you're perfect, as perfect can be

Chorus:

But it ain't your smile, ain't your hair, ain't them diamonds that you wear / Ain't the way you look tonight that makes me want you / It's your heart, it's your mind, it's what man just can't design/ It's the beautiful inside that makes you gorgeous / Yes, it is / Gorgeous

Verse:

You could have anyone you wanted to / But you choose to love me, baby, and I thank God you do / You got the kinda shine that can light a room / And this world would look a whole lot bettеr if it looked just like you

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

Ooh, don't get me wrong / You're the prettiest thing I've ever laid my eyes on

Repeat Chorus