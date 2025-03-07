On the heels of the release of Kane Brown's fourth studio album, The High Road, in January, the star is already thinking ahead to what's next.

We spoke to the "I Can Feel It" singer on Taste of Country Nights and brought up how this is the first album he's said he has put out that he doesn't care what anyone thinks — that he wanted to make it his way.

"I've always been trying to please everybody, still don't — I'm just to the point now where I'm like, 'Whatever, I'm just gonna do whatever works for me.'" Brown tells host Evan Paul.

"That's gonna be after this album," he clarifies.

"This album is still me trying to please some of them. That's why when you get to 'When You Forget,' about my Paw-Paw with Alzheimer's, and then 'Stay,' stuff like that."

"If my ballads get overlooked this time, basically what I'm saying is, I'm just gonna release all big show songs," he declares, mentioning "One Thing Right," "Miles on It" and "Bury Me in Georgia."

Brown doubled down on that by making it even clearer, he will only release, "Just big songs, and stop trying to be heartfelt."

So please listen intently when you pick up Brown's new album — if you skip over those personal songs and ballads, don't expect him to open up like that to us in the future. He'll stick to big uptempo songs that are best for live shows instead.

