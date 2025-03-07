Kane Brown Hints That Major Changes Changes Could Be Coming With Next Album [Exclusive]

Kane Brown Hints That Major Changes Changes Could Be Coming With Next Album [Exclusive]

Sam Bloxham/Getty Images

On the heels of the release of Kane Brown's fourth studio album, The High Road, in January, the star is already thinking ahead to what's next.

We spoke to the "I Can Feel It" singer on Taste of Country Nights and brought up how this is the first album he's said he has put out that he doesn't care what anyone thinks — that he wanted to make it his way.

"I've always been trying to please everybody, still don't — I'm just to the point now where I'm like, 'Whatever, I'm just gonna do whatever works for me.'" Brown tells host Evan Paul.

"That's gonna be after this album," he clarifies.

"This album is still me trying to please some of them. That's why when you get to 'When You Forget,' about my Paw-Paw with Alzheimer's, and then 'Stay,' stuff like that."

 

"If my ballads get overlooked this time, basically what I'm saying is, I'm just gonna release all big show songs," he declares, mentioning "One Thing Right," "Miles on It" and "Bury Me in Georgia."

Brown doubled down on that by making it even clearer, he will only release, "Just big songs, and stop trying to be heartfelt."

So please listen intently when you pick up Brown's new album — if you skip over those personal songs and ballads, don't expect him to open up like that to us in the future. He'll stick to big uptempo songs that are best for live shows instead.

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized

Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!

'Thank God' for These Adorable Photos of Kane + Katelyn Brown

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are two peas in a pod! The pair first met in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since. The Browns tied the knot in 2018 and immediately started expanding their family. Their first daughter, Kingsley, was born in 2019, with younger sister Kodi arriving in 2021. Now, the family is expanding again with news of a baby boy coming in 2024!

In addition to a beautiful family, the Browns also share a love of music. In fact, it's how they met: Through mutual friends in the industry. In 2022, the couple released their first duet together. Megahit "Thank God" is an expression of their love and gratitude to one another. It's no wonder the track became a No. 1 hit, leaving fans begging for more collaborations.

Check out the cutest photos of Kane and Katelyn Brown over the years.
Filed Under: Kane Brown
Categories: Country Interviews, Country Music News, Exclusives, New Country Albums, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

More From Taste of Country