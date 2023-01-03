Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn rang in the New Year in style with an adorable, "first rodeo"-themed birthday party for their youngest daughter, Kodi.

No detail went overlooked in this Western celebration for the youngest member of the Brown family: The party featured a custom pink barn, a cow-print smash cake and even special cookies reading "Kodi's First Rodeo." Katelyn documented all the fun on social media, posting a carousel of photos showcasing the highlights from the event.

In the first photo, baby Kodi poses in front of a pink, white and brown balloon arch and giant light-up letters reading "1st Rodeo," wearing a white boa and pink cowboy hat and holding a custom license plate that reads "GIDDY UP!" In another video, Kodi sits in her high chair with her cake in front of her as her family and friends serenade her with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Of course, the proud parents also dressed for the occasion, donning their finest cowboy hats and outfits that paid homage to the Western theme. Katelyn wore a head-to-toe green snakeskin ensemble, while Brown rocked a Western patterned jacket and oversized belt buckle.

The couple's oldest daughter, 3-year-old Kingsley, got on the fun too, posing for the camera with her family with a pair of white sunglasses on.

Over on Brown's socials, he also documented the festivities with a family snapshot of himself, Katelyn and Kodi, writing "Happy first birthday baby girl" in the caption of his post.

Kodi was born on Dec. 30, 2021, and the Brown family introduced her to the world with a social media post that New Year's Eve. The country superstar and his wife had not previously revealed that they were expecting their second child — keeping it a secret despite the fact that they attended the 2021 CMA Awards together just weeks earlier — and in the birth announcement, Brown wrote, "Secrets [sic] finally out."

Subsequently, Brown explained that he and Katelyn made the decision to keep the pregnancy to themselves when she was about four months along, saying that they'd been scooped on big life announcements in the past — eagle-eyed fans learned about both Katelyn's first pregnancy with their daughter Kingsley and their engagement before they officially announced the news.

"These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me," Katelyn reflected at the time. "Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable."

The husband-and-wife duo are partners in music as well as in life: Brown's latest single is "Thank God," a duet with Katelyn. They've even hit the stage together a couple of times to perform their song live.

