I Think This Proves That Kane Brown is a Spectacular Parent

Kane Brown is a father before he is anything else.

The dad of three has proven time and time again that family is the most important thing in his life, and he always wants to be present for those closest to him.

The singer recently stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat it up with host Evan Paul, where he peeled back the curtain a little bit and gave us an inside look at his family life.

When asked if his two daughters Kingsley and Kodi were accepting of their new baby brother, Krewe, Brown was gushing with pride and love.

Brown said "It's crazy, my middle child, Kodi, just turned 3. She is obsessed with him [Krewe]. We have to tell her to get out of his face. She kisses him, will just randomly get a sniff (Brown then made the sniffle sound)."

Brown admitted that he and his wife get quite the laugh at the cuteness overload when that happens.

Brown said that when Kodi sniffs him they chuckle. "It's just like, 'what are you doing?'" he says. "But nah, she loves him."

That just proves that the Browns are raising their kids right and in a home full of love. For the children to feel safe and loved enough to be able to express their feelings at such a young age -- and for those feelings to be of intense sibling love -- is proof positive that the Browns are spectacular parents.

As for whether being a boy dad is different than being a girl dad? "Yeah. Oh, definitely," the "Bury Me in Georgia" singer says.

