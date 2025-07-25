Kane Brown is a man of many talents.

In addition to his musical gifting, it appears he is also well-verse in the art of magic.

The country singer recently put on his magician's hat — or, in this case, a bucket hat — to show his three children one of his illusions.

In a video shared to social media, Brown holds a dish towel up in front of him as his two daughters, Kingsley and Kodi, watch with anticipation.

Once he confirms they are ready, he levitates a spoon from behind the towel without moving his hands.

The girls are astounded as they watch the spoon peek over the towel repeatedly. Even his son Krewe, who's toddling in the background, pauses for a moment to watch what dad is doing.

At one point, Kodi gets and walks over to her father telling him that she wants to see what he's doing to make the spoon rise. Kingsley also questions if the spoon is real or not.

After a few more appearances from the kitchen utensil, Brown closes up the towel and announces, "Daddy doesn't reveal his secrets."

A frustrated Kingsley shouts, "Dad, we're family!" pointing out that they shouldn't keep secrets from one another.

How Old are Kane Brown's Kids?

Brown's children are growing up fast. His oldest daughter Kingsley will be six years old in October, while his second daughter is four.

Meanwhile, Krewe, Brown's youngest and his only son, is already 13 months old.

The "Miles on It" singer and his wife Katelyn enjoy sharing their family with the world on social media, posting about their kids regularly.

Recently, Brown shared a video of Krewe taking some wobbly steps, saying it's the farthest his little boy has walked so far.

As seen in the video above, Krewe is becoming pretty mobile as he navigates the living room during dad's magical performance.