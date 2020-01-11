Kane Brown has recorded a new song with John Legend, and from the sound of the samples he shared with fans online, it's going to be impactful.

Brown turned to Twitter on Friday (Jan. 10) to post a snippet of a powerful ballad, which features his voice and Legend's wrapped together in shimmering harmonies. Brown mimes along emotionally in the clip he posted as the chorus says, "I won't say I'm sorry over and over / Can't just say I'm sorry, I've got to show you / I won't do it again / I'll prove my love is true / I hope the last time I said sorry is the last time I'll say sorry to you."

"I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome!" Brown writes to accompany the video. "Here’s the song we got."

He also shared to Instagram, accompanying that clip with an excited, all-caps post saying, " GOT TO WRITE WITH HIM AND WE BOTH LOVE THE SONG SO TAG A FRIEND AND SHOW SOME LOVE."

Brown has collaborated with artists from across the musical spectrum since launching his major label country career in 2014. He scored his first No. 1 hit in 2017 with "What Ifs," a duet with Lauren Alaina, and he earned his most recent No. 1 in 2019 with "One Thing Right," a collaboration with Marshmello. Brown has also collaborated with Khalid, Camila Cabello and more.

Brown and Legend have not announced a release date or any further details about their collaboration.

Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, on Oct. 29, 2019. The singer is set to embark on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in February, and he plans to bring his family along for at least a portion of the dates.

