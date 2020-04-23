Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, already adopted one dog, and they have another coming very soon. This seems like a bold move for a man on the move with a new baby, but Brown isn't worried.

"They're good dogs. They're trained," Brown tells Taste of Country Nights of a German Shepherd the couple named Kenya. "She's only five months old and you don't even know she’s here.”

The "Cool Again" singer's phone interview with ToC Nights took place last week. He said he'd be getting a second dog this week, giving him two puppies to grow up with baby Kingsley.

The dogs are arriving just one month after Brown said he didn't think he needed a dog. Talking to ToC Nights during a recent in studio visit, Brown said that Jason Aldean's wife Brittany scooped up the dog they were thinking of adopting — something he was grateful for at the time. The Aldeans and Browns are good friends.

Brown just released "Cool Again" on Thursday (April 23). It's his new radio single, the follow-up to the chart-topping "Homesick." It's also the the newest bit of music from his upcoming EP, which he says should be released later this year if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't force his team to change plans.

It's going to be at least June before Brown can play live shows again. That's when the first of his fair and festival stops is slated, but his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour won't resume until August.

