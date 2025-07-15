Kane Brown Reveals the Awful Racism He’s Dealt With in Country Music

Kane Brown says he's faced instances of blatant racism in country music during his journey to find success.

The "Heaven" singer was a guest on Jake Paul's Impaulsive Podcast, and the host straight-up asked Brown whether he's dealt with racism in the country music world.

"Oh, yeah," Brown responded quickly.

"I remember — I ain't gonna say a name because I don't want to throw him under the bus — but there was one writer that said he wouldn't write with me because I'm black," he continues.

"I confronted them and everything and they apologized to me at the bar."

This wasn't the only instance.

"There's another big writer who had like 30 No. 1s that said the same thing," Brown says.

That same writer allegedly came calling when Brown started to get more popular, realizing the mistake he'd made.

"He apologized whenever we blew up and was trying to write with me and I said no."

These incidences seem to have taken place years ago, when Brown was first coming onto the country music scene. He confirmed that's the case, saying: "That was my Facebook days when I was just coming in social media, nobody believed it."

Brown didn't need those songwriters — every single album he's released since 2016 has charted in the Top 5 in the United States.

