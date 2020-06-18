Kane Brown Reschedules Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates for 2021

Kane Brown has rescheduled his tour dates that were affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country star's Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which began in February, has been largely shifted to 2021.

A total of 15 rescheduled shows are now on Brown's calendar for March, April and very early May next year. Brown's tour plans begin on March 13 in Lubbock, Texas, and conclude on May 1 in Lafayette, La.; a full list of rescheduled stops is below.

Per a Facebook post from Brown, tickets purchased for the original tour dates will be eligible at the rescheduled shows. Those who are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates have 30 days to request a refund from their original point of purchase. Visit KaneBrownMusic.com for more details.

Brown began his Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2, in Ireland. His last show before COVID-19 concerns shut down the tour was on March 7 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Brown has been spending his unexpected time off the road at home with his wife Katelyn and their daughter Kingsley, who was born in October. He recently released his tour's namesake song, "Worldwide Beautiful."

Kane Brown, Rescheduled 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

March 13 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 14 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 19-20 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

March 25 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 8 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

April 9 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

April 10 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

April 22 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

April 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

April 24 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 29 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

April 30— Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

May 1 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

