Kane Brown Teases Collaboration With Wife Katelyn

Kane Brown's next duet could be with his wife, Katelyn. The "Cool Again" singer teased a collaboration with a tweet that whet his fans' appetites.

"Kane brown featuring Katelyn Brown in the works," Brown tweeted.

A few followers suggested that the couple might be expecting a baby again, even though listing Katelyn as just a feature on her own baby seems to diminish her role. That's not the case, he says, clarifying in follow-up tweet.

Before meeting and marrying Brown, Katelyn was a rising pop singer who went by Katelyn Jae. Her musical pursuits have been put on hold now that she's raising the couple's first child, a daughter named Kingsley, born October 2019. To date the couple have not recorded and released a song together, but neither has ever shut the idea down.

Brown often releases parts of songs in advance of their official release. In recent years he's collaborated with Lauren Alaina, John Legend and Marshmello. An extended version of his most recent album Experiment featured a song with pop singer Becky G. There also may be a feature with Chris Young coming soon, per a recent Twitter exchange.

Like all artists, Brown is grounded right now, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancelation of nearly every country tour. In March he postponed dates on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour until August.

Kane Brown Has More Songs Coming About His Baby Girl