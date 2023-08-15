Katharine McPhee: Details of Tragic Family Death Revealed

Katharine McPhee's son's nanny was killed in a tragic accident at a car dealership last week, forcing the singer home amid her tour with husband David Foster in Asia.

McPhee and Grammy winning record producer Foster married in June 2019 and have a 2-year-old son named Rennie.

The 39-year-old McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas, but they did not have children. Foster, 73, was married four times previously.

McPhee finished second to Taylor Hicks during Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, a season that featured Foster as a guest mentor.

The nanny's name was Yadira Calito, and — according TMZ — she was at a Toyota dealership in Mission Hills, Calif., when an elderly woman bringing her car in to be serviced hit the gas instead of the brakes. The vehicle crashed into the reception area of the dealership, hitting Calito. She was dragged by the car for 20 feet.

Calito was pinned beneath the SUV for an unknown amount of time, and after she was freed, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There, she was pronounced dead.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family," McPhee shared with fans on Aug. 10. "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

Two men working at the dealership were also injured, but are expected to recover. The woman who was driving was not arrested.

McPhee's last solo studio album was I Fall in Love Too Easily (2017), but since then she's remained active on TV, film and stage. She's been a part of reality shows like The Voice and the Masked Singer since her time on Idol, but also acted in scripted dramas like Country Comfort for Netflix.

Neither she nor her husband have commented on the tragedy since last Thursday.

