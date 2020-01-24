Keith Urban is expanding his hit Las Vegas residency with the addition of several new shows. The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer announced the news on Friday (Jan. 24) in a post on his official Instagram account.

Before Urban shared these new dates, he rolled out a 12-date run of shows at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace in October. Urban played the first of his Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas shows on Jan. 10.

He had planned to originally play shows in April, July, August and November. However, with the added dates to his Las Vegas residency, Urban will perform in July, as well as three shows in September.

Urban is not a stranger to performing at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace, as the Grammy winner previously played there with a pair of shows in September 2019. The performances at the Las Vegas venue served as an extension of his successful Graffiti U World Tour. Urban's performances also celebrated the grand re-opening of the theater after it had undergone a major revamp.

Tickets are currently available for Urban's Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas. However, the tickets for the additional shows added — July 9 and the three dates in September — will go on sale at the end of this month, Jan. 31 at 10AM PT. Those who are members of Urban's fanclub will be granted pre-sale access before the tickets go on sale to the general public. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas 2020 Dates:

January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18

April 2020: 24, 25

July 2020: 9, 10, 11

August 2020: 7, 8

September 2020: 4, 5, 6

November 2020: 20, 21

