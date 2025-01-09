Keith Urban is one of the most recognizable entertainers on the planet — even folks who don't listen to country music know what he looks like.

But did anyone — other than maybe his wife, Nicole Kidman — know just how big his mouth is?

The "Messed Up as Me" singer was a guest on the Good Mythical Morning podcast, where he was asked to participate in something quite out of the ordinary.

Urban and the podcast hosts were trying out a New Year's Eve tradition that is popular in Spain, where you stack 12 grapes onto a skewer and eat them in succession, one each time the bell chimes.

Basically, you're shoving a dozen grapes into your mouth at once, for lack of a better explanation.

Urban nailed it — he didn't miss a beat or a grape during his 12 chime-time. He was able to manage having all 12 large grapes in his mouth at the same time.

At the end of the stunt, we see the country megastar chewing and eventually swallowing all 12 grapes, but not with ease. At one point, one of the podcast hosts offers the "Long Hot Summer" singer a trash can to throw up in, but Urban declines.

Surely his wife had a joke or two for him after seeing this.

