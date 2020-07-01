Keith Urban Joining Breland for ‘Country Twerk’ Song

Country-trap artist Breland recently teased that he and Keith Urban are collaborating, and now he's spilling details. The "My Truck" singer says it's something he's never heard before: A country twerk song.

Talking to Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina and Hardy during the CMA Summer Stay-Cay on Wednesday night (July 1), Breland even offered up a lyric from his Urban collab: "Drop it low / You can blame it on the Jack."

That's just a small tease, but given his style and Urban's ability to genre-bend with the best of them, one can expect something unique.

"Getting Keith on a song that says that is pretty exciting," Breland tells his friends during the YouTube and Facebook livestream. Previously he shared a series of Instagram videos leading up to the recording session. It's worth a watch:

"My Truck" and the "My Truck" remix with Sam Hunt are Breland's most recent recordings and releases, but his seven song self-titled EP also includes a collaboration with Alaina and Chase Rice called "In the Woulds."

Urban is country music's most experienced progressive, an artist unafraid to collaborate with anyone with the right song and sound. A 2016 song with Pitbull called "Sun Don't Let Me Down" stands out as his edgiest release, but you could easily argue several others. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year has his own album coming later this year. Urban's The Speed of Now, Part 1 drops on Sept. 18.

