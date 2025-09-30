Keith Urban has explained why he might look, in his words, “jacked up” on stage when you see him in concert — and it has a lot to do with the elaborate coffee setup he keeps on his tour bus.

Urban, who spends a great deal of time traveling across the world to play shows explains to his record label how coffee is the thing that keeps him going — sometimes maybe a little too much.

"I do the whole thing," the "Somebody Like You" singer says. " I grind beans. I blend. I weigh the scale. I have a set temp for water. I do a pour over. If I look like I’m jacked up when I’m on stage, it’s because I’ve just had the most amazing cup of coffee."

Urban, who’s not only a top vocalist and songwriter but also one of country music’s best guitar players, now reveals the secret to his onstage energy: he’s often “jacked up” on high-quality coffee that he brews himself.

He admits his tour bus serves more than just as a place to sleep — it doubles as a traveling coffee house. “I have a little laboratory on the bus,” Urban says.

It’s a shame his music career is going so well — he would have made one heck of a barista at the local coffee shop.

Urban has most recently been in the news as it’s been reported that he and his wife of 19 years, actress Nicole Kidman, have separated.

Don't look for Urban's High and Alive tour to stop though, he has tour stops planned through August of 2026.

How Old is Keith Urban?

Nashville's newest bachelor is 57 years old and was born Oct. 26, 1967.

How Old is Nicole Kidman?

The actress is 58 years old and was born on June 20, 1967.

