Being from Australia himself, things feel a lot different when Keith Urban goes back home — and according to his tour opener, his Australian fans aren’t quite the same as his American ones.

Chase Matthew, Urban’s opener on his High and Alive Tour, sat down with Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, where he was asked what it’s like to be in Australia with Urban.

Matthew said "Its Keith Urban, first off, he's royalty over there."

Not to say the “Somebody Like You” singer isn’t an A-lister in America, but there’s no shortage of A-list celebrities within our borders.

The “Darlin’” singer went on to describe Urban’s Australian fans: “You walk through the airport in Australia, and people are like, ‘Are y’all a band?’ They’re like, ‘What’s your band?’ We’re like, ‘Chase Matthew,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

He noted that people don’t really care who he is in Australia until he says, “We’re with Keith Urban.” Then, he added, “They’re like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, what’s he like? What’s Nicole Kidman like?’ It’s like, dude, people freak out.”

Get our free mobile app

Matthew joked that he thinks he “gained new fans strictly because people assume I’m good friends with Keith Urban — they’re like, ‘Oh, he knows Keith!’”

That said, if Matthew walked around Nashville holding his guitar, he’d probably be recognized. He already has a No. 1 hit song to his name and has toured not only with Urban but also with Jason Aldean.

What is Keith Urban's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth clocks Urban at $75 million dollars.

Who is Keith Urban's Wife?

Keith Urban has been married to Hollywood A-lister, Nicole Kidman since June of 2006.

The 20 Best Keith Urban Songs Keith Urban is special because he's so versatile. A talented songwriter and vocalist and one of country music's very best modern guitar players, he's known for pushing boundaries, trying new things and keeping an open mind with the songs he chooses to record.

That creative approach is on full display in this list of Urban's best songs. His biggest hits range from classic singalong country to experimental ballads and pop-friendly dance tunes. Keep reading for Taste of Country's rundown of the best Keith Urban songs of all time. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak