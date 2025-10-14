Keith Urban's guitarist, Maggie Baugh, just released a feisty break-up song as romance rumors continue to swirl online about her and Urban.

It's been just over two weeks since Urban and Nicole Kidman revealed their divorce, and there have been subsequent rumors of Urban having a fling with his 25-year-old guitarist, Baugh.

Baugh recently broke her silence after the rumors started by dropping a new song called "The Devil Win."

Now, let's dive into some of the lyrics of the chorus that Baugh wrote for this new edgy tune.

Get our free mobile app

"I don't know what the hell I believe in / I don't know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling / And it's a damn good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / As tempting as it is I won't let the devil win."

If you are someone who wants to perpetuate a romance between Baugh and Urban in your own head — even though we have debunked those rumors — these lyrics will surely lend a hand for you to apply to the Urban situation and make you believe it even more.

The second verse has even more lyrics that you could apply to Baugh and Urban's current situation, if you are looking to make a mountain out of a mole hill.

"Pour a vice top or bottom shelf / Same sh-t new day / That glass won't drink itself / That's what he'll say / 'Cause one will turn into two and more than too many / Then it's too late to turn it around / Dancing with the devil / It's a long shot it's a gamble / So don't put all your money down."

As Baugh continues to be sporadic in her appearances with Urban on stage, post-divorce, her every move will continue to be watched.

That can be good for a budding musician's music career if they take advantage of the situation, which Baugh seems to be doing intelligently.

Where Is Maggie Baugh From?

Maggie Baugh was born and raised in Boca Raton, Fla. At 18 years old, she moved to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue her career in music.

Nicole Kidman + Her Daughters Go Public After Keith Urban Separation Nicole Kidman brought her two daughters to Paris less than a week after she filed for divorce from Keith Urban. Pictures show the three women enjoying a fashion show alongside a few famous friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes