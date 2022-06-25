Amazing Throwback Photo Shows the First Night Keith Urban Met Nicole Kidman [Picture]
Keith Urban marked his tenth anniversary of marriage to Nicole Kidman in 2016, and he turned to social media to share an amazing throwback photo of the night they first met.
Urban marked the occasion on June 25, 2016, by posting a picture on Facebook. The picture from one year before they wed shows Urban with a scraggly beard and his shirt open partway down his chest, smiling at the camera alongside Kidman, who is wearing a fringed and beaded black dress.
"Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other," Urban captioned the photograph, adding, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOOOOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!"
See the photo below:
The couple wed on June 25, 2006, and are widely regarded as one of country music's strongest couples. They have settled into a happy domestic life as the parents to two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.
The superstar couple balance their two A-level careers with the demands of raising a family, and they appear to do it better than most. Urban launched his 2022 The Speed of Now Tour on June 17 in Florida, and he shared a new digital live version of his No. 1 hit from 2004, "You'll Think of Me," to celebrate the occasion.
Keith Urban's 2022 The Speed of Now Tour continues with two shows in Toronto on July 8 and 9. Ingrid Andress serves as his support act for the tour. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Urban's official website.