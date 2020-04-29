Keith Urban turned to social media to share some throwback photos with his fans on Sunday (April 26), including a long-haired pic from his first trip to Nashville that will have them in shock.

Urban has just released a new song titled "Polaroid" from his upcoming album that's due later in 2020, and he promoted the song with a post to social media in which he shared a series of images from his past. He included an adorable picture of himself as a young boy with his guitar, another with his first guitar teacher, and a shot of the singer with his dad, whose influence played a principal role in his career choice. There are also shots of him during an awards show and another of him with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

But the most eye-catching of the photos is one Urban posted that was taken during his first trip to Nashville, featuring the then-aspiring country star with no shirt, wearing a wildly-printed vest that's open most of the way down to his navel and a necklace. He's sporting a waterfall of long hair that makes him look like a lost third member of Nelson in the photo, which he humorously captions, "First trip to Nashville ... I have no idea why I couldn't get signed ... ?!!!!"

Scroll through all of the pictures in Urban's Instagram post at the top of the story.

Urban says he connected with the lyrics to "Polaroid" the first time he heard them because they related to his own life.

“I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this polaroid camera," he recalled in a press release. "We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything — crazy stuff that happened. We had all of them posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song.”