Kelly Clarkson packed five new tracks into the deluxe version of her Chemistry album, but none of them are quite as special as "You Don't Make Me Cry," a song that features backing vocals from the singer's young daughter, River Rose.

River is nine years old now, but she was just five when she sang on the track. In a new interview with Today, Clarkson reveals that the guest spot was entirely her daughter's idea.

"She came into the studio and said, 'Can I sing?' And so my producer just took my vocal off completely and just let her sing on the track," the singer recounts. "It's so cute. She calls it 'her song,' by the way."

Clarkson goes on to say that her daughter is "so excited" to have a feature on the album. It's not the first time River and her brother Remington have stepped into the spotlight: Both kids made an appearance onstage with their mom this summer, during a show for Clarkson's Las Vegas residency.

Though Clarkson loves sharing the spotlight with her kids, she's also not necessarily interested in pushing them to choose careers in the music industry.

"I mean, I'm not gonna not push. I'm not the parent — whatever you wanna do, it's hard for me to sit here and go, 'Don't do this because it's a hard industry,' because I'm in it," she reasons. "I do think, kids that grow up in it, it's hard for them not to be inspired by it or want to be a part of it. So I kinda understand it if they do.

"But also, like — be a teacher, or a doctor, or anything else," Clarkson jokes.

Chemistry initially came out in June, and Clarkson dropped the deluxe version of the project on Friday (Sept. 22.)

