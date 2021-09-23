Kelly Clarkson's soon-to-be ex-husband is going to be a grandfather soon. Savannah Blackstock, the oldest of Brandon's two kids with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, has revealed that she's expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Quentin Lee.

The news came on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 21) with a caption that reads, "The most precious secret we've ever kept." Lee shared photos on his Instagram page as well, and later responded to congratulations in his Instagram story. "Been busy," Lee writes.

Savannah Blackstock (19) is the oldest of Brandon's four kids. He and Melissa also are parents to a teenage son named Seth, while he and Clarkson have daughter River (7) and 5-year-old son Remington. People shares that Lee is 24 years old. On Instagram, he identifies as living in Central Florida, while she is "somewhere out west."

While Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce is not yet final, they're living in different states and splitting custody of their kids. It's been an acrimonious separation as he was also her manager, and both sides have traded lawsuits with regard to her professional life since the June 2020 divorce filing. The pop-country superstar has stayed busy in that arena, with her talk show the Kelly Clarkson Show and her job coaching on The Voice.

Savannah Blackstock and Lee have been dating for nearly two years and often share pictures of one another on social media. In June 2020, he gushed on her with a lengthy message and picture.

Later that month, she sent a similar message for his birthday. While the teen hasn't shared much to Instagram, that may change if she wants to make her pregnancy journey available for the public to follow along with.