There are many things that Kelly Clarkson has done in her career so far; nobody else can say they were not only the first winner of American Idol, but the first ever female host of the NFL Honors show on Thursday night (Feb. 9).

Clarkson got up on stage to host the awards wearing a dark navy blue and white No. 88 jersey, like the one Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb currently wears on the field. The really cool part of the outfit was that the jersey was a full dress, with some of the Cowboys' name patches on it as well.

She looked like she had an amazing time, and she even got some pictures with Cowboys legend, Emmitt Smith, and current QB Dak Prescott.

Clarkson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the honor, calling it a 'really cool thing."

"It’s a lot of weight to carry, 'cause I know there’s a lot of females in this whole industry in general," she added. "I was like, 'Man, I want them all to be standing there with me.'"

"I guess [once] you host a show they start asking you to host everything, I'm excited though!" Clarkson said during her time on stage. "This is actually the year I really got into football with my girlfriends and my sisters."

The NFL Honors Show Awards aired a few days ahead of the Super Bowl face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, which is set for Sunday at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT.