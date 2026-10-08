Kelly Clarkson hit pause in the middle of her Orlando show this week when someone in the front row started experiencing a medical emergency.

TMZ shared video of the moment, which shows Clarkson calmly directing the crowd to keep the noise down as they await medical help for the person in distress.

According to the video, Clarkson handled the situation like a pro, and jumped seamlessly back into her performance after getting the all-clear from the officials helping the fan out of the crowd.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Stop a Show to Help a Fan Having a Medical Emergency

Clarkson was performing at Orlando's House of Blues on Tuesday (Oct. 6) when things took a left turn, TMZ reports.

The singer was in the middle of performing her hit "Breakaway" when she realized someone in the crowd needed help.

"Hey, let's hold up a minute. Let's make sure she's okay," Clarkson says at one point in the clip.

"I don't know if making noise is helping the situation," she can be heard telling the audience elsewhere in the video, as someone helps the fan in question out of her spot and into the aisle.

The person offering assistance gave Clarkson a thumbs up as she said, "You good?"

"Okay, cool," the singer continued, before telling her band, "We'll pick it up at the second chorus."

Is Kelly Clarkson On Tour?

No, Clarkson is not on tour.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She's Not Dating Anyone

According to a couple of social media users, Clarkson's House of Blues performance was a headlining set for a private party at a conference. Check out more clips from the show below.

Clarkson wrapped her Las Vegas residency in August. The only upcoming date on her tour calendar is a Stagecoach performance on April 25, 2027.