Kelly Clarkson Steps Up to Help Save Hooters From Bankruptcy

Who knew Kelly Clarkson was such a big fan of Hooters?

The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram page just posted a video that's a plea for help.

It's a clip from an older episode of Clarkson's show featuring comedian Fortune Feimster, but the point still stands: Save Hooters!

The video is a clip from a 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show where Clarkson and Feimster were rallying up viewers to help the struggling chain after they ran into some financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Plz don't go Hooters" the caption reads.

It starts out with Feimster pleading with the audience while delivering a dramatic speech, asking, "Where else can you see waitresses wearing pantyhose and tank tops at 11AM on a Tuesday?"

While this is happening, Clarkson is cracking up in the background.

Feimster continues on, all the while Clarkson is chuckling and smiling every time the camera cut to her.

"They're hurting and they need our support. That's why I'm proud to stand up here today with you Kelly to support the people that make Hooters or any restaurant special."

Rumors of Hooters' demise began swirling again in 2025, so the timing of posting this clip is not accidental — it's a move of solidarity as the restaurant chain apparently moves toward bankruptcy.

Fans in the comments section are showing their love and support for the chain, as well. Per Fox Business, Hooters is in debt. They still run more than 400 global locations.

