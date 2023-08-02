Kelly Clarkson has never been afraid to speak the truth and tell it like it is. Clarkson kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater over the weekend with a direct message to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

During her set, she performed a cover of the song "ABCDEFU," by Gayle, except she changed a few noteworthy lyrics, as well as sent a gesture directly toward the camera, and seemingly her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, as well.

KellyClarksonABCDEFU @kellyclarksonclips, TikTok loading...

The lyrics that she changed, she turned into some fierce, fireball direct messages to her ex-husband, Blackstock.

"F--k you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that s--t into art / F--k you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f--k off!"

After changing the lyrics of the original song to those listed above, Clarkson gives a giant smile to the audience as if to say, "I won that battle."

Clarkson is referencing her ugly divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2022 after a two-year custody and property battle.

Clarkson finished her whole set in Vegas with some of her classic songs, as well as new ones from her break-up album, Chemistry, and some covers.

Clarkson's Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theatre kicked off on Friday, July 28 and runs through Aug. 19.

