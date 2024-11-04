Kelly Clarkson Returns as ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Host

For the second year running, Kelly Clarkson is set to host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting special.

Clarkson, who hosted the holiday special for the first time in 2023, also moved to New York City from Los Angeles that year. As she announced her return to the program for 2024, she said that Christmastime is one of the most special times of year in her new home city.

"I love the holidays in New York. Living here during Christmas is like you're in a movie. There's nothing like it, in the world," she says. "Especially the tree lighting ceremony."

During her first stint as host, Clarkson admits she got a little carried away by all the holiday magic.

"The tree lit up and you would have thought, I don't know, that I found out I was gonna survive something. I bawled. I don't know why. But it's so beautiful when you're standing there," she continues.

".. .I was all of the sudden in a Charlie Brown movie. It was magical."

Not only is Clarkson hosting this year's holiday special, but she's also set to give a performance during the tree-lighting ceremony, along with a yet-to-be announced roster of other performers.

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting special will air live on Dec. 4 at 8PM ET on NBC. It'll also be available to watch live on Peacock.