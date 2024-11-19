While fans wait so patiently for Kelly Clarkson to drop a country album, the "Kellyoke" covers she does on the Kelly Clarkson Show will have to suffice.

Not only does Clarkson slay her renditions of popular tracks from the genre, she also finds a way to make other songs sound country.

Recently, she took Sabrina Carpenter's popular pop hit "Please Please Please" and gave it a country spin — more specifically, a Dolly Parton spin.

"Ever since I heard this song, for some reason I hear like Dolly Parton singing it as well," she explains after performing the song on her show.

"For some reason, it lends itself to country to me, so I asked my band if we could make more of a country version of it, ‘cause we have the amazing pop version already."

"But I love that song, and I love when a song is so good that you can kind of go into different genres with it," she continues. "But thank you, Sabrina, for that song, and thank you for letting me sing it."

Watch her countrified version of the chart-topper below:

Fans Love Kelly Clarkson's Country Version of "Please Please Please"

It's always a risk to cover a popular song, especially if you're gonna tweak it, but Clarkson is a professional and her renditions are almost always met with love. This one is no exception.

"NO SONG IS SAFE FROM KELLY," one fans writes underneath the video. "Slays every cover."

"This country style fits so well to this song, and with Kelly singing it made it look like original," another chimes in. "Like she said, sounds like a Dolly Parton original song that Sabrina covered."

"Really feels like this was born to be a country ballad," someone else notes.

"This song has always made me feel like Olivia Newton John could have sand it back when she was doing country," a fan shares. "It's a terrific song, and Kelly's cover proves I was right that it was a 70's era country song."