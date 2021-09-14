Kelly Clarkson had a handful of special guests on a recent episode of her own the Kelly Clarkson Show, including her daughter, River, her 5-year-old son, Remington, and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Remy reminded the audience that when nature calls, you have to answer — even if it's in the middle of an intimate performance..

Martin, the official show guest, had just begun an acoustic rendition of Coldplay's hit "Yellow" when little Remington confidently declared, "I have to go to the bathroom."

The announcement solicited laughter from the audience, his mother, and even Martin himself.

It appears that Remy was able to get off stage and to the bathroom, and Martin was able to get back to singing. In a separate video, Clarkson asks him to play "Green Eyes," and after explaining that the song was inspired by Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, he obliges.

The two also sang an acoustic version of Clarkson's hit "Since U Been Gone" together during the jam session.

"I know this one," Clarkson says after Martin begins to play the song on his guitar.

The pop-country megastar's show, now in its third season, is known for its impromptu, hilarious moments, and this one was no different. Having kids on set ensures that things will be unpredictable, and Clarkson has incorporated that unpredictability into a part of her brand, as she often has her own children and invites children as guests to the show.

After an entirely virtual last season due to COVID-19, the September debut of the Kelly Clarkson Show's new season once again had a live studio audience.