As a frequent coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson knows musical talent when she hears it: Whether it's on a big stage or a street corner.

The star was on her way to soundcheck for the IHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 23) when the sound of a street performer covering Tina Turner -- and nailing it -- stopped her in her tracks.

As Clarkson remembers it, she went up to the performer, planning on "tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner" when the singer -- who didn't recognize Clarkson as one of the most famous vocalists in the world -- invited her up for a duet performance of Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It."

"She asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!" Clarkson wrote on social media, sharing video of the unforgettable moment. Watching the video, you can clearly see the moment when recognition dawns on the performer, and she pulls Clarkson in for a big hug -- and a lot of laughs on both ends.

Clarkson eventually had to leave in order to make it to her iHeartRadio Music Festival call time, but she left the singer with an unforgettable memory, and some words of encouragement. "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!" Clarkson wrote in her post.

The star has been spending quite a bit of time in Vegas recently, as her Planet Hollywood residency launched another string of dates in August. Most recently, Clarkson's two kids made guest appearances at a show on the residency.

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Spectacular New California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has purchased a stunning new mansion in California, with the news breaking not long after the pop superstar and TV personality sold her palatial estate outside of Nashville.

10 Covers That Prove Kelly Clarkson Is a Country Queen Kelly Clarkson has never released a full country project, but she's still country royalty in our eyes! Here are 10 of Clarkson's best country performances, from her twangiest Kellyoke covers to a collaboration with two of the hottest modern-day country acts.