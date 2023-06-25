Kelly Clarkson Predicted Taylor Swift Would Re-Record Her Albums Back in 2019

Did Kelly Clarkson come up with the idea for Taylor Swift to re-record and re-release her old albums after losing the rights to her masters when Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Records, the label under which she recorded them?

Well, not exactly -- but great minds think alike. After Swift told fans how upset she was about the label sale in mid-2019, Clarkson chimed in with a tweet suggesting that she re-record and re-package all of that music.

"Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," Clarkson tweeted at Swift at the time. "I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

Of course, that's exactly what Swift did next: She started rolling out new versions of the albums one at a time, including some fresh cover art and multiple bonus "From the Vault" tracks on each project.

In a new conversation with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen, Clarkson says she's not taking the credit for that idea.

"She's brilliant," the singer says. "She would have come up with that on her own, and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it."

Clarkson also says that her tweet resulted in an awkward encounter with Braun. "I think Scooter took offense to it, because we ran into each other....I think he reached out, at the time, to my management. It was like, it wasn't anything against him," the singer stresses.

She goes on to say that Braun didn't say anything to her directly, but instead got in touch with her team. "I don't know what happened or what was said, but I think he thought I was attacking him. I honest to God didn't even realize who had the rights. I didn't even know all the information," Clarkson continues.

A source subsequently told ET Online that Braun didn't get in touch with Clarkson's camp because he felt attacked, but rather in hopes that she could connect him to Swift.

"Scooter was very publicly trying to get in touch with Taylor at the time to sell back her masters but she and her team were refusing a meeting. After seeing Kelly's comments in the media, Scooter reached out to her manager with hopes that Kelly could assist in reaching out to Taylor as a friend, to help him get in touch with her to discuss selling back her masters," the source states.

"Scooter was told at the time that Kelly didn't have a direct relationship so the conversation was dropped," the comment continues. "And Kelly was likely never made aware that this was why Scooter was actually reaching out at the time."

Clarkson says that her tweet to Swift didn't intend any negative feelings towards Braun -- she simply knew how much the pop superstar cares about her body of work.

"She writes everything. It's so important to her. She's a businesswoman. It felt wrong that she didn't have the opportunity, right? That's the thing," Clarkson continues. "If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that's one thing. But to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you?

"...I thought, 'Why don't you just re-record them, and your fans will support you?' And literally, she's a genuis. Not only did she re-record them but she planned it with this Eras Tour. This woman is brilliant," she continues.