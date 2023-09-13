Kelsea Ballerini’s Boyfriend Chase Stokes Celebrates Her Birthday: ‘Dirty 30′

As if making her stage debut at the MTV Video Music Awards wasn't celebratory enough, Kelsea Ballerini also got to spend time with her boyfriend Chase Stokes for her 30th birthday on Tuesday night (Sept. 12).

The couple, who have been romantically linked since early this year, walked the red carpet in sizzling, matching red looks. The same day, Stokes shared an affectionate tribute to his country star girlfriend on social media.

"Dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. I love you," the Outer Banks actor wrote, sharing a carousel of photos and videos of their life together. Some of the shots were taken of high-glam moments — one shows Stokes and Ballerini strolling down a hallway together, holding hands and all dolled up in their formal wear — but most are more casual, including multiple shots of Ballerini barely visible in a gigantic hoodie.

The couple's silly side is also well-represented. In one video, they're doing a special handshake; in another, they're dancing, singing and laughing in a car.

"You really made 29," Ballerini replied in the comments of Stokes' birthday post. "I love you Stokes."

Ballerini formally announced that she and Stokes were dating in early 2023, after rumors started flying about the couple when they were photographed together on several occasions. Earlier this month, the singer shared some throwback video of herself getting ready for her first date with Stokes, admitting to a healthy dose of nerves about the prospect of jumping back into the dating pool.

Stokes marks Ballerini's first relationship since her divorce from Morgan Evans in 2022. She chronicled that experience of heartbreak and healing in her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP.