Kelsea Ballerini pulled out all the stops for a whimsical performance of her song, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. It was a busy night for the star, who also served as the evening's co-host in addition to being a performer and nominee.

The country singer recreated the same retro neighborhood vibes featured in the recently-released music video for the song. Ballerini stood on a big patch of green turf in front of a white picket fence and colorful pink houses. She wore a floral romper with and yellow pumps with a long green leather jacket as she strummed on a bubble gum pink guitar.

Flanked by her dancer besties, Ballerini danced, twirled and romped her way through this playful Subject to Change track, and the whole thing concluded in a whimsical explosion of glitter.

Moments before the show began, the "Dibs" singer caused quite a stir walking the red carpet with her rumored boyfriend Chase Stokes. It was the first red carpet appearance as a couple for the singer and the Outer Banks star. After weeks of rumors, she confirmed their relationship in February.

Just a couple of days before the awards show, Ballerini dropped her music video for "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," the latest single off her September 2022 album, Subject to Change. Though that record is only a little over six months old, it's not Ballerini's most recent project. She has since put out her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP, a project inspired by her mid-2022 divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans.

Ballerini is a two-time nominee at the 2023 CMTs. She was an early contender in the Video of the Year category or her song, "Heartfirst," was eliminated from the category after early voting whittled down the list from 16 nominees to six. Ballerini still has a chance to win in the Female Video of the Year category, where "Heartfirst" is also nominated.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live from Austin, Texas on CBS and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. Ballerini's co-host for this year is Kane Brown.