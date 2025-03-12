Kelsea Ballerini Tried to Quietly Cancel Her Las Vegas Concert — It Didn’t Work

Kelsea Ballerini just canceled her Las Vegas concert, and fans want to know why. In fact, some are a little annoyed, or even angry.

Ballerini's concert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was scheduled for March 28.

Ticket-holders received an email from the venue, but the explanation has not satisfied her most ardent fans.

Ballerini's headlining tour wraps on April 13 in Toronto.

This is the second time in six weeks Ballerini has had to cancel shows. In early February, she moved a trio of concerts after falling ill before a night in Buffalo. Those three concerts are all now slated for mid-April.

So far, the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer has not said anything about this canceled show on social media. That's led to rampant internet speculation.

“I’ve seen that people have called the venue and been told that the promoter canceled," a fan wrote, per the Las Vegas Journal Review. "Which is usually due to low ticket sales. I can’t bring myself to tell my daughters."

Another fan suggested similar after hearing from someone who'd talked to the venue. Most referred to their own personal situation and money lost because of flights or hotels that are not refundable.

This woman on TikTok is an example of the kind of fury. Her soft toned is interrupted when she ends with "What the f--k?"

Ballerini's next concert is scheduled for Thursday (March 13) in Washington.

