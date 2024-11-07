Kelsea Ballerini has come such a long way since her debut song, "Love Me Like You Mean It" (2015). Thursday night (Nov. 7), the award-winning country star is slated to make her primetime acting debut on Dr. Odyssey, on ABC.

Ahead of her TV acting debut, Ballerini stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat it up with host Evan Paul, and she revealed some details about what to expect. Information about her role is still hush-hush, but we know from the trailer that she plays a bride-to-be who's a passenger on the cruise ship where the show takes place. From the clip, it seems that Ballerini and a group of wedding guests are on board the ship together for the big celebration.

As a bride-to-be, did she have to kiss one of her co-stars?

"I did not have to kiss anyone. But I did have to scream, cry and throw up," the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer says. "Like, literally, all of it."

"So, everyone that hates me, which is a growing number, is gonna really love that one!" she jokes.

That's a big ask for a first-time actor, but Ballerini said she had the time of her life filming Dr. Odyssey. She admits she was so nervous in the beginning because she never wanted to act, but this opportunity fell in her lap and she took it.

Ballerini is dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, so he was able to help her through any acting hiccups or jitters and likely encourage her along the way. Could this be the beginning of a long acting career for her? We'll have to wait and see.

She's already prepared herself for how online trolls and her "haters" will come for her online:

"They're gonna make a gif of me just yacking and be like, 'Yeah, that's what happens when I listen to your music,'" she jokes.

Check out Ballerini on Dr. Odyssey Thursday night, Nov. 7, at 9PM ET on ABC.

