Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Ending Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini says she understood that the new wears off of every marriage, but for too long she was waiting to feel something similar again. That's when she decided she needed to divorce husband Morgan Evans.

Speaking to the Tell Me About it With Jade Iovine podcast, Ballerini expressed confidence in her ability to know when the time was right to make such a major decision. She has always been "really intuitive and in tune" with herself, she shares.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right?," Ballerini says. "And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows ... For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just — the glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

The singer, 29, announced she'd separated from Evans, 37, this summer. It became final last month. They'd been married nearly five years and have no children together. A friend has stayed at her house every night since the separation.

"At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay," she tells Iovine. "(Shame) is the one thing that I just refuse to feel ... Judge me for it, fine, that's on you."

The divorce announcement came weeks prior to the release of Ballerini's new Subject to Change album, however the album was finished before the news came, and she has not said that any of the songs were inspired by her crumbling marriage.

Evans has released one emotional song about his feelings post-split: "Over For You" came with a vulnerable music video last month.