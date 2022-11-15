By now, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ divorce is no secret. While the split ended amicably, Evans isn’t hiding the fact that he’s reeling from this heartbreak, which is displayed in the moving music video for his stellar new single, "Over for You."

Directed by Peter John, the cinematic visualizer was filmed in various cities in Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as its neighboring country, New Zealand. In the video, the native Australian splits his time between roaming around ruminatively and performing at live shows.

Instead of putting on a front and masking emotions, Evans chooses to embrace vulnerability and share this personal side of his life through music.

“I would have searched the whole world over for you / Took a flight, through the night / To be that shoulder for you and / I would've let go if you wanted me to / How many times did you say you loved me / When it wasn't true? / I'm just wondering / How long has it been over for you?” the 37-year-old questions earnestly in the poignant chorus, with a tear in his voice.

The stunning video also includes footage of Evans performing his powerful hit-ready tune to a packed crowd in Melbourne.

“I recorded this vocal on the same day we wrote the song and we built this version around the emotion in those takes,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “It was a difficult time in my life and writing this song helped me process a lot of what I was going through. I want to thank everyone that has reached out the last few weeks with messages of support, and sharing their own stories.”

Ballerini first shared the news of her divorce from Evans after a five-year marriage in late August. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” she wrote in an Instagram story at the time.

Evans later confirmed the news via social media. "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Footage of Evans’ first performance of the then-unreleased “Over for You” became viral in September when fans shared clips of the singer’s emotional performance on the piano during his headlining set at Australia’s annual CMC Rocks QLD Festival. Soon after, because of the song’s rabid demand, Evans released a live-recorded version from his show in Melbourne.

“Over for You” now serves as Evans’ brand new single at country radio. It follows previous singles “Kiss Somebody,” “I Do,” “Day Drunk” and “Young Again.” All four singles were from his last studio album, Things That We Drink To, which was released in 2018 by Warner Music Nashville.