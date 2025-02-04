It's embarrassing to endure a wardrobe malfunction in any setting, but imagine having your clothes fail you in front of thousands of people.

That's what happened to Kelsea Ballerini recently at her tour stop in Nashville.

During her set, the "Dibs" hitmaker felt something restrictive inside her boot, so after finishing a song, she knelt on the stage, deciding this was the perfect time to investigate the situation.

"I have something important to say right now," she says to a cheering crowd in video captured by a fan (watch below). "I'm gonna take one second longer than I should, um, and I might need help."

At this point, Ballerini is fumbling with her boot, seated on the stage. She explains to the crowd that the outfit she is wearing hasn't yet been worn on her tour. She'd been saving the pink ensemble for her Nashville show, including her boots.

"I think the ... I'm so dead--s, I'm not planning this," she says with a giggle. "I think the stuff you put in the toe is still in it."

At this point, she has yanked off her boot and is digging around in the toe of the shoe.

She's referring to the tissue paper that is put inside of new shoes to help them keep their shape during shipping.

"It is," Ballerini announces as she pulls out the wad and holds it up for the audience to see. "No, it is."

She then apologizes to the crowd and instructs them to talk amongst themselves while she puts the boot back on. Watch here:

Kelsea Ballerini Headlines Her First Arena Tour

The "Patterns" singer is currently on her first headlining arena trek across the country. The setlist for Ballerini's tour is filled with fan favorites and No. 1 hits. The 2025 Live on Tour run will continue through April 9, when it wraps in Charleston, S.C. Marynn Taylor is serving as direct support.

