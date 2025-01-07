You Must Own a Gun in This U.S. Town

One town in the United States has taken home security to the next level. Welcome to Kennesaw, Georgia, the first town in America where it is illegal for homeowners to not own a gun.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The story goes back to 1982, when the town of Morton Grove, Ill. became the first United States town to ban handguns. That decision spurred the small town of Kennesaw to swerve in the opposite direction, putting into law that every head of a household must own and maintain a firearm.

Law 34-21 reads as follows:

In order to provide for the emergency management of the city, and further in order to provide for and protect the safety, security and general welfare of the city and its inhabitants, every head of household residing in the city limits is required to maintain a firearm, together with ammunition therefore.

Kennesaw mayor Derek Easterling reminds residents that while no one has ever been arrested or prosecuted for violating this law, it is not something the town takes lightly, telling BBC, "It's not a symbolic law. I'm not into things just for show."

But, does it work?

According to the crimegrade.com, Kennesaw is very safe, claiming that the town “is in the 99th percentile for safety, meaning 1 percent of cities are safer and 99 percent of cities are more dangerous.”

Don’t expect the town to be changing their rules anytime soon, as many of the residents cite this exclusive law as a point of pride in keeping their community safe.

One resident, Blake Weatherby, who spoke to BBC, says: "It's the attitude behind the guns here in Kennesaw that keep the gun crimes down, not the guns, it doesn't matter if it's a gun or a fork or a fist or a high heel shoe. We protect ourselves and our neighbors."

Just a heads up for any criminals out there, you may want to skip Kennesaw on your next crime spree.