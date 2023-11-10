Kenny Chesney’s ‘Take Her Home’ Started With a Text From Hardy

Kenny Chesney just released his next single, "Take Her Home — a love song that takes an unexpected turn in the third verse. If you're a fan of Hardy, you know that when he pens a song, it sometimes takes a twist at the end. He wrote this one.

As soon as I heard this new Chesney song — and I heart the twist — I wondered if the "Wait in the Truck" hitmaker might have written it. Warner Records invited me to come by their studios and speak with the country icon about his new song, and what else is on the horizon for the country music legend.

I asked Chesney to tell me the story behind the new song, "Take Her Home." Here's what he said:

"I was sitting in front of my computer one day, and I got a text from Hardy. He goes, 'Me and couple guys wrote this with you in mind, would you mind listening to it?'"

Chesney lit up with a smile after he said that, offering the award-winning singer-songwriter a huge compliment.

"When you get that text from Hardy, you're going to listen to it, right?" "So I listened to it and went 'wow' in my head. I knew it was a song that I had been looking for for a while, and that was obviously very well done. I knew that it had a really good chance of resonating with my audience."

Chesney went on to speak about the subject of the song.

"Even though I haven't lived every single part of this song, I look out into my audience and I realize that there's people out there that have lived the majority of it."

The star says he hasn't had one of those life moment songs in a while, so he was ready to put this one out into the world. I also asked for a scoop on his new album, but he was light on sharing details.

"Well, there's one coming at some point. I mean, I don't know the scope of it yet, I just know I got a lot of songs cut. I'm still trying to figure out where all the pieces fit. I don't even know if I'm even done yet, to be honest with you."

Chesney did guarantee that 'Take Her Home" will be on his next project when it does arrive.

