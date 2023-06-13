Kenny Rogers' family is celebrating a big milestone: Justin and Jordan Rogers, the late singer and his wife Wanda's twin sons, have graduated from high school.

The family shared a photo of the big moment on Rogers' social media, showing Justin and Jordan decked out in purple academic regalia and graduation caps. The photo was snapped at the graduation ceremony, with other newly minted grads milling around in the background.

"Kenny always said, 'Friendships come and go, but families are forever,'" reads a caption signed by Rogers' team. "Indeed. Kenny & Wanda's twin sons, Justin & Jordan, have graduated from high school.

"Please join us in congratulating them on this landmark achievement!" the caption continues. "Way to go, guys! May all your dreams come true!"

Jordan and Justin were born in 2004, and they are the youngest of Rogers' five children. The musical legend was also dad to three children from previous marriages before he and Wanda wed in 1997.

Rogers died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81. A statement issued by his team at the time explained that he died "peacefully at home" while in hospice care, surrounded by his loved ones, and attributed his death to natural causes. His final tour took place in 2016, and he gave the final performance of his career during an all-star tribute show in Nashville in 2017.