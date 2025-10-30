Kentucky Woman Opens Her Package — and Finds Something No One Ever Should

One Kentucky woman got more than she bargained for this week when she opened a package at her doorstep and found human body parts inside.

Not the Delivery She Was Expecting

On Wednesday night (Oct. 23), the woman — a resident of Christian County — was waiting on a shipment of medical supplies.

But when the box arrived, she opened it to find two human arms and four fingers, all packed in ice.

“She takes the box inside, opens it just like anybody else would, and in the box are two arms and four fingers. Human cadaver parts,” Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel told WSMV.

Read More: No Charges Filed Against Teens in Halloween Costumes Who Terrorized Family

He continued, “I think anybody this time of year would’ve said that’d be a hoax... but it wasn’t.”

A Delivery Gone Wrong

The Christian County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the disturbing delivery was a complete accident.

The package wasn’t shipped through traditional services like USPS or FedEx, but rather a private courier, and was meant for a medical training facility.

“There were three entities involved, and I think it’s just a perfect storm — everybody made a mistake,” Daniel explained. “We get a lot of strange calls. It’s just another strange call.”

What Happened Next

The woman called 911, and Daniel personally collected the box, transporting the cadaver parts to the local morgue. From there, the delivery was properly rerouted to its intended destination.

Read More: Nashville: Slow-Speed Chase Ends After Nearly Five Hours! [Watch]

Her original order of medical supplies eventually arrived — no limbs included.

It’s Not as Unusual as It Sounds

While this situation was shocking to everyone involved, Daniel noted that human cadaver parts are regularly shipped for legitimate purposes such as medical research or transplant use.

Still, for one unsuspecting Kentucky woman, it’s a delivery she’ll never forget — and it’s left more than a few locals side-eying their next package.