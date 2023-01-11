Kevin Costner Thanks ‘Yellowstone’ Fans After Golden Globes Win: ‘I Share This Honor’

Kevin Costner was not on hand at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards to accept his trophy after he won Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but he did offer a humble acceptance speech online after getting the news.

The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer turned to Instagram to post a statement after his big win, which saw him take home the Golden Globe in a field of nominees that also included Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance). Costner ultimately got the nod for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life," Costner writes in his acceptance.

He also gives the spotlight to his Yellowstone family, as well as the fans whose avid support made the show the most-watched drama on cable television during Season 4 in 2021.

"I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own," Costner finishes.

Costner is the first Yellowstone actor to receive a Golden Globe nomination, and his win marks the show's most important industry recognition to date. The show has been largely overlooked by the major awards shows despite its massive popularity.

Costner turned to social media earlier Tuesday to explain his absence from the ceremony, saying that while he had intended to attend the ceremony with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, the rain and flooding in California had prevented them from going.

"Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there," he related in a video post to Instagram, adding, "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in five years, the freeways are flooded out...We couldn't get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

Season 5 of Yellowstone just aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.