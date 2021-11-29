Kid Rock comes out swinging in his expletive-riddled collaboration with Canadian rock group Monster Truck, called "Don't Tell Me How to Live." The new song is a fiery take-down of "cancel culture," "offended" millennials," "backlash" and "fake news," with a lyrics sheet that reads like a bingo card of today's most politicized buzzwords.

"Years ago, we all thought it was a joke, see / That every kid got a motherf--king trophy / But yo, homie, here's the situation / A nation of p--sies is our next generation," Rock rap-sings in the song's second verse.

"And these minions and their agendas / Every opinion has a millenial offended / But this amendment one, it rings true / And if you don't dissent, b--ch, then see number two ..."

Per the Detroit Free Press, "Don't Tell Me How to Live" is the first installment of a forthcoming new project for Rock, and its stylistic return to '90s style, guns-blazing rock is indicative of more to come. The project is planned to be a 50-track triple album, breaking down into 10 hip-hop songs, 10 rock songs and 10 country songs, plus 20 previously unreleased tracks.

Rock originally planned to pair the project's release with a tour, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the singer's live show plans — plus many other tours — to 2022. In August, Rock was also slated to play a pair of shows at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, but those plans were scrapped because "over half the band" — though not Rock himself — tested positive for COVID-19.

The song's anti-liberal, anti-"cancel culture" message is one that Rock has frequently espoused in the past. Over the summer, the singer came under fire when he was caught on camera hurling a homophobic slur at concertgoers at his show. The incident took place at the FishLips Resort & Grill in Smithville, Tenn., and in the days that followed the incident, he doubled down on his use of the word in a since-deleted Facebook post.