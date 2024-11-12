Kid Rock’s Traveling Rock the Country Festival Will Return in 2025

Kid Rock&#8217;s Traveling Rock the Country Festival Will Return in 2025

Kid Rock is gearing up for the second installment of his one-of-a-kind Rock the Country Festival.

This is no ordinary music fest: Rock's event is booked for 10 separate dates across the spring and summer of 2025, all of which are booked in small towns.

An impressive array of country and rock headliners are scheduled to perform. Headliners include Hank Wiliams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nickelback and — of course — Rock himself.

When he announced the return of the festival on social media, Rock described it as more than a concert: "It's a movement, a gathering of hardworking, God-fearing patriots who love America and believe in the power of live music to bring people together," he says.

"Here, the beer flows, the love pours and the music rains down like a monsoon," he adds.

Rock and Nickelback will perform during all 10 installments of the festival, while the rest of the lineup varies by city. Other performers booked include Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis, Big & Rich, Ella Langley, Deana Carter, Shenandoah, Diamond Rio, Lee Greenwood, Mark Chesnutt and many more.

"Are you ready to stand with We the People and experience the force of live music?" Rock asks fan in his announcement, directing fans to a pre-sale, available now.

Rock's first Rock the Country festival took place in 2024 — an event that featured Jason Aldean as a headliner.

