Kid Rock just proved that you can show respect and flip the bird at the same time!

On New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), a video captured the rapper and singer showing his respect for law enforcement while leaving Jelly Roll's new bar in Nashville, where he had attended a VIP party.

The country and rock singer, who is known for his outspoken support of the military and police, was seen shaking hands with several officers standing outside the bar as he made his way to a vehicle to safely pick him up. The video quickly spread, showing Kid Rock's appreciation for those in uniform, even after a night of what we assume was lots of partying.

Check it out below:

Earlier that evening, the "American Badass" singer had performed at his own bar on Broadway before heading down the street to join his friend Jelly Roll for the private event at Goodnight Nashville, a bar that isn’t open to the general public yet. Here’s the rocker's performance at his popular bar:

Though he appeared intoxicated, Kid Rock made it a point to greet the officers, offering each of them a handshake, which they seemed to appreciate. After the exchange, he jumped into a Suburban and waved to the crowd, humorously flipping them the bird in his classic style.

Kid Rock once served as a reserve police officer in Michigan, so his respect for police remains true to his roots. Despite his typically bold public persona, many viewed Kid Rock's gesture toward the officers as a sign of respect, just proving you can have a little fun and honor law enforcement at the same time.

