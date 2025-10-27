Kid Rock says he hopes he is the first performer in the White House's new Big Beautiful Ballroom, once the building is complete.

Rock was a guest on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox on 10/23 where he was asked if the rumors were true, Rock said "Man I hope so -- ball 'till ya' fall, that's what I say."

Watters then seems to tee Rock up, saying, "Can you believe people are getting this worked up over a ballroom?"

"I've heard all the talking points, from the left-wing, especially the media, which is, ya know, This is the people's house,'" Rock continues.

"That is correct," he adds. "That is the people's house, and guess what, we the people elected this man overwhelmingly to be in that house and he's gonna build a big beautiful addition."

Rock wanted everyone to remember that this addition isn't costing us any money. "Its not gonna take any taxpayers money, and thank God."

The singer-songwriter then goes on to talk about how President Trump might be side-skirting some regulations to get this done faster.

"If he's gonna side-step a few regulations, which I don't know that to be a fact, but, I wouldn't be mad at him," he says. "I can only imagine the regulations if he tried to do it all exactly by the book."

In closing, Rock says that the left side of the political spectrum would be on-board with the ballroom under one condition.

"All he has to do is say 'We're gonna put in a gender-neutral bathroom' and they'll be like, 'Oh, we love your idea,'" he jokes.

The White House ballroom project started in September 2025 and is expected to finish before January 2029.

Who is Paying for the Ballroom?

There are dozens of public and private entities footing the bill for the project. Some of the most familiar names are Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, HP, Meta Platforms & Microsoft.

How Old is Kid Rock?

Kid Rock is 54 years-old. He was born on January 17, 1971.

