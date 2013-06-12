Kimberly Perry: 10 Sexiest Female Country Stars of 2013

Why She's Sexy: Kimberly Perry of the Band Perry is something of an enigma. She's calculated in revealing what she wants to about her personal life -- boyfriend questions won't get you very far -- but songs from the trio's new album 'Pioneer' show a vulnerable side, in addition to the feistiness she presents on stage. The blonde's style is unique and compelling, but she never sacrifices function for form, and she always stays on the safe side of revealing. Few women work the stage as well as this 29-year-old. Her confidence is captivating.