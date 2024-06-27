Kinky Friedman — a satirical country singer who also wrote detective novels and once ran for governor of Texas — has died, according to a statement posted to his social media. He was 79 years old.

"Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit," the statement reads in part. "Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."

According to the Texas Tribune, Friedman's friend Cleve Hattersley confirmed his death and indicated that he had Parkinson's disease. No immediate cause of death was available as of Thursday afternoon (June 27).

Friedman was born Richard Samet Friedman in Chicago, Ill., in 1944, to a Jewish family. During his childhood, his parents moved to Texas and opened Echo Hill Ranch as a summer camp for children.

He rose to alt-country prominence in the early 1970s, becoming a quirky, comedic and sometimes controversial staple of the Texas country scene as the frontman of his band, Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys. According to Variety, the group billed themselves as a "country band with a social conscience, the demented love child of Lenny Bruce and Bob Wills."

Their music pushed boundaries and drew controversy, particularly with songs like "They Ain't Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore" and "Ride 'Em Jewboy," the latter of which was written about the Holocaust, and likens the plight of persecuted Jewish people to that of a cowboy's weary solo ride across the plains.

Friedman's thorny brand of social commentary touched other hot topics, such as feminism, and — according to the New York Times — he was once even awarded the National Organization for Women's "Male Chauvinist Pig Award."

As invested in making music as they were in making satire, Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys toured with Bob Dylan, and performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

When not making music, Friedman was an author of detective novels, and he ran for Governor of Texas in 2006, under the campaign slogan "My Governor is a Jewish Cowboy." According to Variety, his Independent gubernatorial bid snagged 12.6 percent of votes among six candidates. Ultimately, the winner was incumbent Republican Rick Perry.

In later years, Friedman and his sister Marcie focused on running Echo Hill Ranch, which they inherited from their parents. The summer camp program continues its focus on supporting military families, providing free camperships to children of parents serving in the U.S. military. Friedman also launched a Texas-based non-profit aimed at rescuing dogs, called Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch.

Friedman died at Echo Hill Ranch, surrounded by his loved ones.

