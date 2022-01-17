Koe Wetzel Lays Out a Lengthy Headlining Tour for 2022

Texan rising star Koe Wetzel is hitting the road in 2022 for a sprawling headlining tour in support of his latest studio album, Sellout.

The run launches on March 3 in Independence, Mo., and it'll keep him busy well into the summer, wrapping on July 23 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In addition to the headlining dates, the batch of shows includes a handful of festival dates, including stops at Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival, Auburn Rodeo and Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest.

Arguably the biggest independent artist to come out of the Lone Star State since Aaron Watson, Wetzel brings a diverse blend of genres to his live set, as well as his studio albums. He cites rock mainstays like Nirvana and the Smashing Pumpkins as early influences, plus more traditional country legends like George Jones and Willie Nelson. Wetzel's hearty grassroots following got a mainstream country boost last March when he joined hitmaker Hardy for a short acoustic run in Texas.

Arriving in November 2020, his playfully-titled Sellout was Wetzel's first major-label outing and third full-length project all told. Tickets to his 2022 headlining show went on sale last Friday (Jan. 14).

Koe Wetzel's 2022 Headlining Tour Dates:

March 3 -- Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

March 4 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

March 5 -- Newport, Ky. Promowest Pavilion At Ovation

March 17 -- New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

March 18 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

March 19 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall

March 24 -- Columbia, S.C. @ The Township Auditorium

March 25 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Filmore Silver Spring

March 26 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

March 31 -- Ceder Park, Texas HEB Center

Apr. 8 -- Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Apr. 9 -- Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center

Apr. 15 -- Evansville, Ill. @ Ford Center

Apr. 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Apr. 21 -- Franklin, Tenn. @ Firstbank Amphitheater

Apr. 23 -- Opelika, Ala.@ Auburn Rodeo

Apr. 24 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival

May 4 -- Orlando, Fla. Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 5 -- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

May 6 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

May 7 -- Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

May 11 -- Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 12 -- Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

May 13 -- Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 14 -- Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!

June 2 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BanCorpSouth Arena

June 4 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 10 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 11 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 17 -- Amarillo, Texas @ Starlight Ranch

June 24 -- Filer, Ida. @ Fordy's HWY30 Music Fest

July 22 -- New Brunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 23 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street